Stalin urges Modi to secure the release of Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

March 23, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

After 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to secure the release of all 28 fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan custody.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said it was disheartening to note that the fishermen were facing harassment at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy at an alarming frequency. “The arrests continue despite several letters of protest by the Tamil Nadu government highlighting the escalation in the arrests of fishermen.”

The arrests and violent attacks on Indian fishermen took place unabated despite the diplomatic initiatives from the Government of India, Mr. Stalin contended. The repeated attempts by the Sri Lankan Navy in the Palk Bay must be permanently ended through concerted efforts by the Government of India, he said.

“I consider that a concrete and time-bound plan may be drawn up in this regard urgently. The continuing incidents of incarceration of the fishermen and their boats have created a deep sense of despondency among the fishermen community as fishing is their only means of livelihood,” Mr. Stalin said.

As on March 23, 104 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu were in the custody of Sri Lanka and five fishing boats that were released by Sri Lanka were yet to be repatriated to India. A total of 16 Indian fishermen were in Sri Lankan prisons.

Under these circumstances, he sought the PM’s personal intervention and direct the authorities concerned to take effective steps to secure the release of all the 28 fishermen and their fishing boats that have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.