Stalin urges Modi to secure release of 16 Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

March 13, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday requesting to initiate necessary diplomatic steps to secure the early release of all the 16 fishermen, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 12. The 16 fishermen on two boats belong to Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts.

"This is the third incident of attack / arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Nationals / Navy within a month and as you are aware, these fishermen are solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and such frequent incidents shatter the livelihood of poor fishermen and also create fear psychosis in their mind," Mr. Stalin said in his letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media.

Recalling his earlier communications in this regard, Mr. Stalin said he brought this issue to the notice of the Union Minister of External Affairs, who has taken up the matter with the Government of Sri Lanka. "Despite such steps being taken by the Government of India, such incidents continue to take place."

Mr. Stalin said this time he sought to to seek the Prime Minister's personal intervention in this regard to ensure that the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen are protected permanently and such that these incidents do not recur. As of Monday, 102 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu are in the custody of Sri Lanka and 6 fishing boats which were released by Sri Lanka are yet to be repatriated to India.

"I request that necessary diplomatic steps may be initiated to secure the early release of all the 16 fishermen and 102 fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy," Mr. Stalin said.