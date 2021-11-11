Stalin urges Modi to re-include Chennai as Embarkation Point for Haj pilgrims

CHENNAI

In the wake of the Haj Committee of India removing Chennai from the list of Embarkation Points for pilgrims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to include the State capital as one of the embarkation points.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Stalin pointed out that over 4,500 Haj pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands used Chennai as the Embarkation Point during 2019, an official release said. Even pilgrims from Karnataka and Kerala had used Chennai as the Embarkation Point.

Citing representations received by him in this regard from various associations, political parties, among others, Mr. Stalin contended that the Embarkation Point in Kochi allocated for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu would cause hardships to them, as it was some 700 km distant.

Mr. Stalin requested the Prime Minister to instruct authorities concerned to reconsider the decision and continue the practice of Chennai being one of the embarkation points for Haj pilgrims.