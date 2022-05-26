Stalin urges Modi to increase allocation for Centre-state projects

‘This will do justice to the contribution made by developed States like Tamil Nadu towards India’s development’

‘This will do justice to the contribution made by developed States like Tamil Nadu towards India’s development’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Union government increased its contribution to the Centre-State schemes and more funds were allocated to the State “to do justice to the contribution made by developed States like Tamil Nadu” towards the country’s development and economy. “Only then will the true spirit of co-operative federalism be upheld,” he said.

Speaking at a grand event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Mr. Modi unveiled the foundation stone for infrastructure projects and inaugurated completed schemes, Mr. Stalin flagged certain issues in schemes jointly implemented by the Union and State governments. “Though the Union government provides more funds for such schemes in the beginning, we are witnessing a trend of the States’ share being increased over time. Also, there are many schemes that are implemented with the contribution of the beneficiaries, along with the Union and State governments,” he said.

When beneficiaries are unable to pay their share, it is the State governments, which are in direct contact with the people, that pay their share as well, he pointed out, adding, “This adds to the burden on the State finances. Therefore, I demand that the contribution ratio mentioned at the beginning of such schemes continue till the end and when beneficiaries are not able to pay their share, the Union government must step in along with the State government.”

‘Retrieve Katchatheevu’

Contending this was the “right time to retrieve Katchatheevu” (from Sri Lanka), Mr. Stalin said it could be a solution to the problems faced by the fisherfolk and would help to uphold their traditional rights to fish there.

Pointing out that the GST compensation due to Tamil Nadu was ₹14,006 crore as on May 15, the Chief Minister requested that this amount be released immediately. “At a time when the finances of many States have not recovered completely, I demand that the GST compensation period be extended for at least two more years from June 2022.”

Underlining that Tamil is both ancient and modern among the classical languages of the world, Mr. Stalin reiterated that Tamil be made an official language of the Union on a par with Hindi and recognised as the language of court in the Madras High Court.

“Tamil Nadu has been continuously opposing NEET for admission to medical courses. We have passed a law to exempt the State from NEET and sent it to the Union government for assent through the Hon’ble Governor. On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to facilitate it at the earliest,” Mr. Stalin reiterated.

Tamil Nadu played a vital role in India’s development, Mr. Stalin said. “The development of Tamil Nadu is not just about economy. Tamil Nadu’s development is inclusive with social justice, women’s empowerment and equality.” In the “Dravidian model of governance”, while taking welfare and development measures, Tamil Nadu has largely corrected the fiscal imbalance and re-structured the finances of the State, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin said that as the Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, he thanked the Prime Minister for having come to inaugurate several projects for the development of the State. Quoting late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who he hailed as the ‘Father of Modern Tamil Nadu’, Mr. Stalin said, “ Uravukku Kai Koduppom; Urimaikku Kural Koduppom [We will extend the hand of friendship, at the same time we will raise our voice for our rights].”

The event started with the singing of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and Union Minister of State L. Murugan delivered the welcome address. Governor R.N. Ravi participated.