 
Stalin urges Jaishankar to secure release of T.N. fishermen in Sri Lankan Navy’s custody

In his letter, Mr. Stalin sought immediate diplomatic efforts to prevent such arrests

Published - November 12, 2024 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As 35 more Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy since November 9, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him to secure their release.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin sought immediate diplomatic efforts to prevent such arrests and to secure the expeditious release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

Flagging the increased frequency of arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities, Mr. Stalin underlined: “These arrests not only disrupt their livelihoods but also cause immense distress to their families.”

On Tuesday, a fishing boat from Nagapattinam with 12 fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. On November 9, 33 fishermen from Rameswaram, along with their two mechanised fishing boats and an unregistered boat, were taken into custody.

“Notably, the Sri Lankan Navy’s apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen in 2024 is the highest in the last seven years,” Mr. Stalin pointed out.

Published - November 12, 2024 05:07 pm IST

