CM Stalin urges Jaishankar to secure release of T.N. fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

In his latest letter to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar over the continuing arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged the arrests of 37 fishermen and requested the Centre to secure their release.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen in their traditional fishing waters were on the rise. On September 21, a total of 37 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, along with three boats, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said.

“Besides this, the Sri Lankan courts are levying penalties that are beyond the means of these fishermen. Strong measures must be taken to prevent the Sri Lankan authorities from apprehending fishermen and their boats,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to stop levying hefty fines on fishermen, and provide them legal assistance. He urged Mr. Jaishankar to secure the release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats as soon as possible.