Stalin urges govt. to cancel semester exams

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday urged the State government to cancel final semester and other examinations of all universities and declare all students ‘deemed to have passed’, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement in Chennai, he also made a strong case for the constitution of a committee of contagious disease experts to get a report on whether there was “community spread” of COVID-19 in the State.
‘Nothing but a claim’
He said that even though medical experts had recommended increased testing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government had not released district-wise and hospital-wise details on testing.
“The government announced that it conducted tests on 2.55 lakh people in the last 10 days. It is nothing but a claim,” he said.
“Details about testing in airports, districts and hospitals should be released,” he said.
Livelihood issues
Pointing out that the lockdown had deprived people of their livelihoods, Mr. Stalin said that the government should give ₹5,000 to the poor and unorganised workers.
“The government should consider the lockdown as a special case and reduce electricity tariff. It should also distribute masks through ration shops,” Mr. Stalin said.
He said that it was the duty of the government to ensure the safety of healthcare workers. They should be given personal protective equipment, he added.
