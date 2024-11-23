Stalin urges DMK MPs to firmly raise their voice in Parliament to secure T.N’s financial rights

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the party’s MPs to be assertive in securing the financial rights of the State during the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Addressing a meeting of the DMK MPs at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said “The BJP is keen on taking forward its agenda and we should not let them do it. The biggest problem we face in running the State government is the fund crunch. Therefore, your speech in Parliament should firmly centre around securing our financial rights.” He also urged the MPs to point out in the Parliament that no new large scale projects of the Union government are coming to Tamil Nadu.

“The 2026 Assembly Elections are as important as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Our MPs should extend their full cooperation to the party’s district secretaries and other office bearers in winning all the six Assembly constituencies that fall under their respective seats,” said Mr. Stalin and urged the MPs to fully utilise the funds allocated under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

The meeting also passed a resolution which said “Tamil Nadu is being deceived by the BJP government at the Centre for the past 10 years. No mega scale projects of the Centre were executed in the State. With respect to implementing projects and allocating funds, the rights of Tamil Nadu continue to be denied, which affects the development of the State. The BJP government is trying to alienate Tamil Nadu.”

The manufacturing sector in Tamil Nadu is highly advanced and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has severely impacted the sector. Since the GST compensation scheme ended on June 30, 2022, the State is facing a loss to the tune of ₹ 20,000 crore, the resolution said.

The party, in its resolution, also alleged that the Union government has not released the funds to Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme only because of the State’s objection to the National Education Policy. No funds have been allocated for Railway projects proposed in the State. The DMK MPs will raise their voice in Parliament, “against the fascist BJP government, which is acting against the principle of cooperative federalism.”