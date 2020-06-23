Stalin urges CM to follow SC order

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to follow directions issued by the three-member bench of the Supreme Court on tackling COVID-19 and save the people of Tamil Nadu from the pandemic.
In a statement in Chennai, he alleged that the Chief Minister had thrown up his hands and “left the responsibility [of tackling COVID-19] to God”.
Recalling the court order for maintaining transparency when it came to prevention and treatment of COVID-19, Mr. Stalin said that the order had come as a solace to the people of Tamil Nadu, who were constantly living in fear. Mr. Palaniswami should now follow the order of the Supreme Court, he added. He said that besides asking the government to fix cameras in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, the court had said that one family member of the patient should be allowed to stay in a separate place in the hospital, if the person was willing to do so. “The court has said that the test report should be given to the relatives and the hospital,” he pointed out.
The DMK leader alleged that as the disease was spreading, the Chief Minister was neither ready to take action on his own nor was he prepared to hold an all-party meeting. “He dismisses any suggestion as ‘politicking’. He should follow the Supreme Court direction at least now,” he said.
