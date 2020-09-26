Stalin urges CM to export minerals

DMK leader also wants action against illegal miners

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to immediately issue orders to the Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd. (TAMIN) to start export of beach sand minerals that could bring in revenue to the tune of ₹20,000 crore and help the State reduce its deficit, which has touched nearly ₹5 lakh crore.

In this connection, Mr. Stalin demanded that investigation into cases relating to illegal mining of beach minerals be speeded up. Cases pending in the courts must be quickly completed and those engaged in illegal mining, amounting to ₹1 lakh crore, should be brought to book, he added.

He also urged the government to release the report submitted by the committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan.