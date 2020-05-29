Stalin urges Chief Minister to take action on petitions

CHENNAI

29 May 2020 14:35 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take action on the representations submitted by people through the DMK’s Ondrinaivom Vaa programme.

In a tweet, Mr. Stalin said he was sending six lakh more petitions received by the party, by email to the Chief Minister. “Along with the one lakh petitions submitted earlier, I urge the Chief Minister to take action on these along with the six lakh petitions being sent now,” he said.

Separately, the DMK announced that Mr. Stalin will chair a meeting of all its alliance partners, virtually, on Sunday evening.