Stalin urges Chief Minister to take action on petitions
Updated: 29 May 2020 14:35 IST
DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take action on the representations submitted by people through the DMK’s Ondrinaivom Vaa programme.
In a tweet, Mr. Stalin said he was sending six lakh more petitions received by the party, by email to the Chief Minister. “Along with the one lakh petitions submitted earlier, I urge the Chief Minister to take action on these along with the six lakh petitions being sent now,” he said.
Separately, the DMK announced that Mr. Stalin will chair a meeting of all its alliance partners, virtually, on Sunday evening.
