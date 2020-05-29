Stalin urges Chief Minister to take action on petitions

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take action on the representations submitted by people through the DMK’s Ondrinaivom Vaa programme.

In a tweet, Mr. Stalin said he was sending six lakh more petitions received by the party, by email to the Chief Minister. “Along with the one lakh petitions submitted earlier, I urge the Chief Minister to take action on these along with the six lakh petitions being sent now,” he said.

Separately, the DMK announced that Mr. Stalin will chair a meeting of all its alliance partners, virtually, on Sunday evening.