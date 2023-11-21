Stalin urges Centre to trace fisherman missing in Oman

November 21, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him to take steps to locate a fisherman from Kanniyakumari district who has been reported missing in Oman.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Stalin flagged the “detention” of a fisherman from Tamil Nadu in Oman and the concerns raised by his family about his safety and well-being as he had been taken to an “undisclosed location by unidentified persons”.

The fisherman, S. Pethalis, is among the 18 from Tamil Nadu working on boats at Duqm harbour in Oman. There was an allegation that the owner did not pay the fishermen their salary, and there were some disputes between the owner and the fishermen, led by Mr. Pethalis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Subsequently, some unidentified persons took Mr. Pethalis to an unknown location,” Mr. Stalin said, referring to a plea by the missing fisheman’s wife, Shoba Rani, to the Chief Minister, seeking her husband’s release.

Mr. Stalin requested the Union Minister to direct the Indian diplomatic mission in Oman to initiate steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to repatriate Mr. Pethalis to India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.