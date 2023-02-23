Stalin urges Centre to strongly take up fishermen issue with Colombo

February 23, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of yet another incident of assault of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting him to raise the issue strongly with the Sri Lankan government.

Mr. Stalin also requested him to prevail upon the neighbouring country, through appropriate diplomatic channels, to initiate strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop attacks on Indian fishermen.

Six fishermen from Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district had ventured into the sea on February 21. When they were “engaged in fishing in the traditional sea waters, they were brutally attacked with iron rope by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel around 4.30 a.m. on February 23”, the Chief Minister said.

The Sri Lankan Navy had also taken away their fishing tools, an engine, two batteries and GPS equipment. Five fishermen were injured in the attack and hospitalised. “This attack is a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions. As you may have observed, the Sri Lankan Navy continues to infringe upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area and causes severe injuries and economic losses to our fishermen frequently. The brazen acts of violence by the Sri Lankan Navy are shocking and condemnable,” Mr. Stalin said.

Indian fishermen were solely dependent on fishing for their livelihood and the frequent attacks on them instilled fear and panic among the fishing hamlets, the CM said.