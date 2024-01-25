Stalin urges Centre to secure release of six Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

January 25, 2024 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - CHENNAI

Following the arrest of six fishermen from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking steps to secure their release. He also reiterated that the fishermen issue between the two countries be sorted out through diplomatic channels.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Stalin referred to the recent arrest and said that in recent times, there had been a disturbing trend of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, creating an “alarming situation” that demanded immediate attention.

“These arrests not only undermine the traditional fishing rights of the Tamil community but also contribute to a climate of fear and uncertainty among the fishing population. The arrests jeopardise these rights, threatening the cultural and economic fabric of the Tamil fishing communities,” Mr. Stalin said.

In the light of the concerns he raised, Mr. Stalin said there was a “pressing need” for diplomatic efforts to address the situation. The revival of the Joint Working Group between India and Sri Lanka, which focused on issues of fisheries, could provide a constructive platform for talks, he said.

The Chief Minister further requested the Union Minister to take the steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to convene the Joint Working Group to sort out the long pending issues between the Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy so that the arrests of innocent fishermen were avoided.