Stalin urges Centre to secure release of fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

March 11, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the arrest of 20 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and two from Karaikal by the Sri Lankan authorities, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting him to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats.

The Sri Lankan Navy confiscated three mechanised boats (two registered in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry) and arrested 22 fishermen in two separate incidents on March 10.

“As you are aware, our fishermen have been fishing in the traditional waters adjacent to our nation for generations. It is the only source of their livelihood. However, in recent months, our fishermen are being harassed and arrested, and their vessels are being detained, in alarming numbers,” Mr. Stalin said.

“These detentions have not only caused immense distress to the affected fishermen and their families, but have also severely disrupted their only source of livelihood,” he said.

“Given the sensitivity of this matter, I appeal to you to intervene swiftly and decisively to secure the immediate release of our fishermen and their boats,” the Chief Minister said.

