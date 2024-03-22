GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin urges Centre to secure release of fishermen from Lankan Navy

March 22, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to the Union government requesting to secure the immediate release of all the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats and to ensure necessary legal assistance to the fishermen detained by Sri Lanka.

In his letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Mr. Stalin referred to the recent incident on March 21 in which 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and five mechanised boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple occurrences of fishermen from India being detained by Sri Lankan authorities, causing distress and uncertainty among their families and communities,” Mr. Stalin said.

In the past two weeks alone, 76 fishermen have been detained, Mr. Stalin recalled and further contended that “decisive action” must be taken without any further delay to address this festering issue and to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected fishermen. A copy of the CM’s letter was shared with the media.

The Chief Minister also insisted that legal assistance needed to be provided for the fishermen who have been sentenced by the Sri Lankan courts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.