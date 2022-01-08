Stalin urges Centre to secure release of 56 fishermen before Pongal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urging him to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to release 56 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were languishing in Sri Lankan prisons since December 19 and 20.

Thanks Centre

In his letter, Mr. Stalin thanked the Centre for securing the release of 12 fishermen but 56 fishermen were still languishing in Sri Lankan prisons.

Further, 75 fishing boats belonging to the fishermen from the State were still in Sri Lanka’s custody that needed to be urgently retrieved considering that they were essential for their livelihood, he said.

“In view of the Pongal festival beginning on January 13, I urge that no effort be spared to ensure that the remaining 56 fishermen are released so that they can reunite with their families for the traditional Tamil festival,” the Chief Minister added.