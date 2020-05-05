Stalin urges Centre to postpone NEET

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to postpone the NEET slated for July 26, saying that the government’s decision to hold the test was a proof that it was not bothered about the parents and students at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not able to understand the mindset of the government when the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in various states. It seems to be interested in only conducting the NEET to destroy the dreams of the oppressed section of the society becoming medical professionals,” he said in a statement.

Reiterating that students would not be mentally prepared for the examination, Mr. Stalin said only those who had spent lakhs to join coaching centres were comfortable with the test. “NEET dashes the hopes of the students studying in government schools,” he said.

Pointing out that the examination had paved way for impersonation, Mr. Stalin said that the Centre remained indifferent even though the State Legislative Assembly had adopted resolutions against the NEET twice.

“The State government should vehemently oppose the examination,” he said.