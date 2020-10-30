Tamil Nadu

Stalin urges cadres to gear up for massive victory in Assembly elections

DMK President M.K. Stalin coming out of TN Legislative Assembly. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday wrote to the party cadres and urged them to let go of hostility among them and gear up for a massive victory in the upcoming assembly election next year.

“Except Chennai and Nilgiris, I got the opportunity to assess the ground situation in the 210 of the 234 constituencies through a review meeting with district representatives. The feedback is that we and our alliance would secure an astounding victory in the elections,” he wrote in the letter to cadres.

Mr. Stalin also warned against overconfidence and a complacent attitude, while alleging that the ruling party would use money power and misuse authority.

He also urged the cadres to point out to people the achievements of the DMK rule and the failures of the current AIADMK government.

