Stalin unveils Tamil Nadu Digital Transformation Strategy

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday released the Tamil Nadu Digital Transformation Strategy.

It is expected to improve the efficiency of governance and administration.

Besides aiming at improving accessibility, transparency, efficiency and accountability to citizens, it focuses on strengthening the ecosystem and developing talent pool and incubation centres to make Tamil Nadu a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. Strengthening the process of digitisation in Tamil Nadu, enhancing digital connections in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, developing a conducive ecosystem for disruptive technologies and a digital-ready workforce are among its objectives.

It is also expected to act as a guide to all State government departments in drafting their digital transformation strategy and its implementation.

The release of the strategy follows an announcement made by the government in the Assembly.

The strategy is expected to aid other departments in achieving key performance indicators and outcomes, providing guidance — from assessing digital maturity to implementing IT strategy — and empowering citizens, including those in remote locations, with digital infrastructure.

It is also aimed at ensuring that government services are made available to citizens through apps and web portals, among others. Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials, among others, were present at the event held at the Secretariat.

A copy of the strategy can be accessed in The Hindu portal at https://bit.ly/TNDTS

