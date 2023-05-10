HamberMenu
Stalin unveils statues of late freedom fighter, eminent personalities

May 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the statues of late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar, late social reformer Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar and late doctor-legislator Muthulakshmi Reddy at a total cost of ₹66 lakh.

He also unveiled the foundation stones for the construction of memorial halls along with the statues of late former legislator Erode Eswaran and former Chief Minister of then Madras Presidency P. Subbarayan at a total cost of ₹5.10 crore. V.O. Chidambaranar’s statue has been installed at V.O.C. Park in Coimbatore, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar’s in Mayiladuthurai and Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy’s in Pudukkottai.

The memorial hall along with the statue of Erode Eswaran would be located in Erode district, while the statue of P. Subbarayan would be constructed in Namakkal district, an official release said.

Ministers S. Regupathy and M.P. Saminathan, and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present during the event held at the Secretariat in Chennai.

In another event, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in Chennai, Tiruchi and Villupuram districts at a total cost of ₹30.43 crore. HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present.

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new buildings, constructed at a total cost of ₹30.72 crore, for the Rural Development Department and flagged off new vehicles for the department. Minister I. Periasamy and senior officials were present.

