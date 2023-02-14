Stalin unveils statues of freedom fighters Kattabomman, Marudhu brothers, VOC

February 14, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday unveiled the statues of freedom fighters Veerapandia Kattabomman, Marudhu brothers and V.O. Chidambaram installed at the Gandhi Mandapam at Guindy in Chennai.

He also virtually unveiled the bust of Chidambaram installed at the Coimbatore prison.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Velachery MLA J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana were present at the event held at the Gandhi Mandapam.

At the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin virtually unveiled the foundation for a building which would house the statues of former Union Minister late C. Subramaniam, industrialist-philanthropist late Pollachi N. Mahalingam and former legislator V.K. Palanisamy Gounder.

The building would be constructed by the Tamil Development Department at Pollachi at a cost of ₹4.30 crore, an official release said. Mr. Stalin also inaugurated the work on installing the statue of late freedom fighter Thali Palayakkarar Malayandi Venkitupathy Ethalappar Nayakar on the Udumalaipettai municipal office campus.

The statue and an auditorium in the Udumalaipettai taluk of Tiruppur district would be constructed at a total cost of ₹2.50 crore. Mr. Stalin also unveiled a memorial constructed in remembrance of 16 persons from the Piramalai Kallar community at Perungamanallur in Madurai district. They were shot dead by the colonial British when they protested against an autocratic Act in 1920. The memorial has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.47 crore.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.