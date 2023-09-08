Stalin unveils statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Chennai

September 08, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday unveiled a statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the campus of the Queen Mary’s College on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced that it would install a statue of Tagore in Chennai.

After inaugurating the statue, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to the polymath.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, M.P. Saminathan, R.S. Rajakannappan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian; legislators Dha. Velu, I. Paranthamen and A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja; and senior officials were present.

In another event at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister inaugurated three godowns of the Tamil Nadu Warehouse Corporation, built at a cost of ₹7.20 crore, in various locations across the State. He also laid the foundation for two godowns to be constructed at a cost of ₹6.40 crore. Food Minister R. Sakkarapani and senior officials attended the event.

