ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin unveils statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Chennai

September 08, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiling the statue of Rabindranath Tagore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday unveiled a statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the campus of the Queen Mary’s College on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced that it would install a statue of Tagore in Chennai.

After inaugurating the statue, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to the polymath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, M.P. Saminathan, R.S. Rajakannappan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian; legislators Dha. Velu, I. Paranthamen and A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja; and senior officials were present.

In another event at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister inaugurated three godowns of the Tamil Nadu Warehouse Corporation, built at a cost of ₹7.20 crore, in various locations across the State. He also laid the foundation for two godowns to be constructed at a cost of ₹6.40 crore. Food Minister R. Sakkarapani and senior officials attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US