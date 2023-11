November 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually unveiled a statue of late freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal in Cuddalore. The statue has been installed in the Gandhi Park maintained by the Cuddalore Corporation, an official release said. Ministers Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, M.P. Saminathan and C.V. Ganesan, MLA N. Ezhilan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present during the event in the Secretariat.

