Stalin unveils statue of Kalam on Anna University campus

October 15, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday unveiled a statue of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on the Anna University campus here on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary.

He also paid floral tributes to a portrait of the former President, who was a recipient of Bharat Ratna. The unveiling of the statue was in line with an announcement made in the floor of the State Legislative Assembly during 2021-22.

Ministers K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; and senior officials were present.

In another event, Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of the former President in the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Schoolchildren participated in the event.

