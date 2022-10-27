Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution 'Bharat Ratna' B.R. Ambedkar at Annal Ambedkar Manimandapam in Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai on Thursday. VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan donated the statue, an official release said. Senior Ministers and elected representatives from various political parties were present.
Stalin unveils statue of Ambedkar
