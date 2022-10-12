Stalin unveils renovated classrooms in school where Ki. Ra. studied

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 01:18 IST

CHENNAI

The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated the renovated school buildings in Panchayat Union Middle School at Idaiseval in Thoothukudi district, in which late Tamil writer Ki. Rajanarayanan was a student.

After the demise of Ki. Ra., the CM had announced that the school to which the celebrated Tamil writer went to at Idaiseval would be renovated. The school has been renovated at a total cost of ₹25 lakh, an official release said.

Minister for Rural Development KR. Periakaruppan, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present during the event in the Secretariat.

