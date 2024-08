Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday evening unveiled the renovated Anna flyover in Chennai.

The 50-year-old flyover was renovated recently at a total cost of ₹10.85 crore.

Minister E.V. Velu, Mayor R. Priya, (Chennai Central) MP Dayanidhi Maran, Legislator N. Ezhilan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were present.

The flyover was initially known as ‘Gemini flyover’. It was renamed after former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

