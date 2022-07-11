Tamil Nadu

Stalin unveils new buildings

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating new buildings of the Civil Service Training Institute on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated new buildings on the Civil Service Training Institute campus at Bhavanisagar in Erode district.

The buildings were constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore. Minister for Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the event.


