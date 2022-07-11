Stalin unveils new buildings
They were built at a cost of ₹15 crore
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated new buildings on the Civil Service Training Institute campus at Bhavanisagar in Erode district.
The buildings were constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore. Minister for Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the event.
