Stalin unveils new buildings in various districts

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin introducing new Aavin products.

CHENNAI

19 January 2022 13:53 IST

He also laid stone for building new Collectorate in Mayiladuthurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of a new Collectorate in Mayiladuthurai virtually. He also inaugurated new buildings constructed by the Revenue Department in various locations at a cost of ₹26.66 crore.

The proposed Collectorate building in Mayiladuthurai is to be spread over 2.84 lakh sq.ft. on the 6.54 acre campus, an official release said. To be constructed at a cost of ₹114.48 crore, it would have seven floors. The new buildings have been constructed in Madurai, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Vellore districts, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar were present. Law Minister S. Regupathy, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani, Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, Deputy Speaker in the Assembly K. Pitchandi were among those who took part in the event from various locations.

In another event, the Chief Minister introduced five new products of Aavin: premium milk cake, yoghurt, payasam mix, milk protein noodles and dairy whitener.