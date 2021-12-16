Stalin unveils new building for DTCP in Madurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually unveiled a building for the district office of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning in Koodal Pudur, Madurai. The building was constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore. Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.
