Stalin unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue at museum premises

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 15, 2022 13:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Egmore museum on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the National Art Gallery on the Government Museum campus at Egmore on the occasion of the Independence Day. The Chief Minister also visited the photo exhibition titled 'Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle' organised at the museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app