Stalin unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue at museum premises

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the National Art Gallery on the Government Museum campus at Egmore on the occasion of the Independence Day. The Chief Minister also visited the photo exhibition titled 'Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle' organised at the museum.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu and senior officials were present on the occasion.