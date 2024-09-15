Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday unveiled the logo for the 75th anniversary celebrations of the party, which was launched on September 17, 1949.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the celebrations, the party has refurbished its flag poles across the State. The logo unveiled by Mr. Stalin has been displayed atop Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, and Anbagam, the headquarters of the party’s youth wing.

Every year, the DMK celebrates Mupperum Vizha – the birth anniversary of Periyar and Anna, and the foundation day of the party – and distributes awards instituted in the name of leaders.

This year assumes importance because it marks the 75th anniversary of the DMK. Anna Arivalayam has been decorated with colourful lights to mark the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.