Stalin unveils logo for DMK’s 75th anniversary

Updated - September 15, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Chennai

This year assumes importance because it marks the 75th anniversary of the DMK. Anna Arivalayam has been decorated with colourful lights to mark the occasion.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday unveiled the logo for the 75th anniversary celebrations of the party, which was launched on September 17, 1949.

As part of the celebrations, the party has refurbished its flag poles across the State. The logo unveiled by Mr. Stalin has been displayed atop Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, and Anbagam, the headquarters of the party’s youth wing.

Every year, the DMK celebrates Mupperum Vizha – the birth anniversary of Periyar and Anna, and the foundation day of the party – and distributes awards instituted in the name of leaders.

