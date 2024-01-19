ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin unveils foundation stone for upgrading hospital in Hosur at ₹100 crore

January 19, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also handed over keys to 55 new ‘108’ ambulances at the event. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually unveiled the foundation stone for upgrading the State government-run hospital in Hosur into a district headquarters hospital at a cost of ₹100 crore. It would have six floors and over 400 beds, a release said.

The Chief Minister also handed over keys to 55 new ‘108’ ambulances and seven ‘four-wheel drive ambulances’ with necessary equipment to serve the people in remote and hilly areas, and 13 ambulances under the ‘Janani Sishu Surakhya Karyakram’ programme for free referral transport of pregnant women and unwell infants, it said, adding that he also handed over 98 transport ventilators that are to be installed in ambulances.

Mr. Stalin also felicitated ambulance drivers S. Mohan, S. Raja, N. Aravind Kumar and K. Santhana Mariappan for their service during challenging situations during Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and neighbouring districts and the unprecedented torrential rain in the southern districts last year.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present. In another event, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated a school building with a hostel at Kondappanaickenpatti in Salem district for differently abled students.

The facilities were constructed at a cost of ₹6.70 crore. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and senior officials were present.

