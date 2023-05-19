Stalin unveils foundation stone for three Mini TIDEL Parks

May 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of ‘Mini TIDEL Parks’ in Salem, Thanjavur and Thoothukudi districts at a total cost of ₹92.50 crore.

The Mini TIDEL Park would be constructed in Omalur taluk in Salem district, Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur district and Meelavittan in Thoothukudi district, an official release said.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and T.R.B. Rajaa, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the function.

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new substations and transformers with enhanced capacity, in the presence of Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

A total of 16 new substations and 67 transformers with enhanced capacity installed in 65 substations by the Energy Department in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹2,003 crore were inaugurated.

He also virtually inaugurated new District Police Offices in Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, in the presence of Ministers Duraimurugan and E.V. Velu.

They were constructed at a total cost of ₹36.39 crore. He also handed over appointment orders for candidates, who have been recruited as Police Constables (Grade-II) recently.