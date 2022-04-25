Stalin unveils foundation stone for new buildings for HR&CE

They will be built at a cost of ₹15 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling the plaque for constructing new buildings HR&CE Department in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

They will be built at a cost of ₹15 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday unveiled the foundation stone for new buildings to be constructed in the office of the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) in Nungambakkam here at a cost of ₹15 crore.

The Chief Minister also handed over appointment orders to 33 persons, who have recently been recruited into the HR & CE Department, an official release said.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan and senior officials were also present on the occasion.