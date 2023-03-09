Stalin unveils foundation stone for hospital in Kolathur to benefit differently-abled persons

March 09, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday visited his Kolathur Assembly constituency and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a special hospital in the Government Peripheral Hospital campus. The three-storeyed hospital at Periyar Nagar, to be built at an estimated cost of ₹71.81 crore, is aimed at benefiting differently-abled people.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing construction of a railway overbridge, which would connect the Kolathur Main Road and the ICF Road. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of civic amenities near the Villivakkam bridge, an official release said.

New amenities

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated new amenities in Poompuhar Nagar and, later, distributed welfare aid to various beneficiaries.

Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Rajya Sabha MP R. Girirajan and senior officials were present.