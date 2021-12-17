Stalin unveils 70 cooperative pharmacies

CHENNAI

17 December 2021 01:17 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated 70 new cooperative pharmacies in 36 districts. They will sell medicines at prices up to 20% cheaper than the open market and will help to keep prices in check.

There are 303 pharmacies run by the Cooperation Department and the State Government is planning to open 600 more in the next five years. Minister for Cooperation I. Periasamy, Minister for Registration P. Moorthy, legislators G. Thalapathi, A. Venkatesan and M. Boominathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated. In another event, the Chief Minister virtually unveiled a new building and infrastructure for the Home Department constructed at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai at a cost of ₹1.97 crore. Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan and senior officials were present during the event.

Advertising

Advertising