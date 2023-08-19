Stalin unqualified to criticise Modi, says Annamalai

August 19, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was not qualified to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the latter had done more for Tamil Nadu’s fishermen in the last nine years than what the DMK had done in the past.

He was responding to Mr. Stalin’s criticism that Mr. Modi had failed to do anything for the welfare of fishermen in the State.

The BJP leader said the road from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi and electrification of Dhanushkodi through solar power were completed only during Mr. Modi’s tenure. Mr. Modi was implementing a number of welfare schemes for the fishermen by forming a separate department, he added.

He accused the DMK of not doing anything regarding the frequent attacks on the fishermen. He further alleged that the DMK had not fulfilled the promises it made to the fishing community ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.