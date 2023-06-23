Stalin underlines need for unity among parties opposed to BJP govt. at Centre

June 23, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Upon his return from Patna, where he had participated in a meeting of political parties opposed to the BJP-led Central government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday underlined the importance of unity among those parties.

Addressing the media at Chennai airport, Mr. Stalin said that he had, during his speech at the meeting, underlined the importance of unity among the parties and emphasised that a “post-poll alliance cannot be the right approach”.

At the meeting, Mr. Stalin had suggested that whichever party was popular in each State could head the alliance in that State. If such an arrangement could not be made, the seats could be shared among the parties. If that too was not possible, a common candidate could be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had also suggested that a common minimum programme should be formulated, and insisted on the constitution of a joint coordination committee.

“We are clear that the BJP should not be re-elected to power if the oppressed, the poor and the downtrodden are to be protected,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing to the unity of secular parties in Tamil Nadu, he said it was the reason for their success in the State. “Likewise, I said unity is important at the national level as well,” he added.

All leaders were single-minded in defeating the BJP, he said, and added that unity had been achieved in Patna which, according to him, was the basis for success. “There is no doubt that the BJP will be defeated at the national level,” he said.

Replying to a query on whether the parties arrived at a decision on their Prime Ministerial candidate, Mr. Stalin replied in the negative. Asked about Aam Aadmi Party’s statement on the Congress’ stand on the Delhi ordinance, Mr. Stalin said the query should be directed at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT