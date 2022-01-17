Stalin transfers probe into death of a man with disability to CB-CID

CHENNAI

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the bereaved family

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday ordered the transfer of probe into the death of a man with disability while in judicial custody, to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID). He also announced that a solatium of ₹10 lakh would be given to the bereaved family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Kumar, a resident of Kottapatti village near Harur in Dharmapuri district, was arrested by the police recently on charges of stealing gold ornaments at Senthamangalam in Namakkal district in November.

Subsequently, the police also arrested Prabhakaran, a man with disability, and his wife Hamsa on January 11 and they were remanded in judicial custody in Namakkal sub-jail. On January 12, Prabhakaran complained he was unwell and was taken to Namakkal Government Hospital where he died in the night.

“In this connection, two Sub-Inspectors and one head constable attached to the Senthamangalam police station were placed under suspension by the Salem Range DIG (in-charge),” an official release pointed out, adding that the Chief Minister had transferred the probe to the CB-CID.