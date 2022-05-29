Stalin to visit Cauvery delta region on May 30-31

He will tour Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit the Cauvery delta region on May 30 and 31., officials said. He would arrive at the Tiruchi airport on Monday afternoon and tour Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts and return to Chennai on Tuesday night.

From Tiruchi, the Chief Minister would travel to Velankanni where he would stay overnight, they said. The following morning, Mr. Stalin would undertake an inspection at Kallar and later at Tharangampadi. In the afternoon, he would undertake an inspection at Kattur.

He would arrive in Tiruvarur by lunch time before visiting and inspecting Thanjavur district. The Chief Minister is expected to brief the press in Tiruchi airport before leaving for Chennai.