Stalin to urge Centre for direct flight between Madurai and Singapore

May 25, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting with Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Thursday, when both leaders discussed the prospects of a direct flight between Singapore and Madurai.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “We discussed a wide range of issues of common interest like cybersecurity, strengthening of procurement systems and skilling of youth seeking employment.” As for Mr. Shanmugam’s request, the Chief Minister said: “I have also assured [him of] taking up with the Government of India, the suggestion for direct air connectivity between Madurai and Singapore.”

Mr. Stalin also invited Mr. Shanmugam for Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled to be held in Chennai in January next.

Professor S.P. Thinnappan from the Singapore University of Social Sciences called on Mr. Stalin, who presented him a book.

Later, Mr. Stalin left Singapore and arrived in Kansai International Airport in Japan on Thursday night. Consul General of India in Osaka-Kobe Nikhilesh Giri received him at the airport.

