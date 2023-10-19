HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin to unveil statue of freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal

October 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has installed a statue of freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal in Cuddalore, who took part in the non-cooperation movement against the British led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to virtually unveil the statue installed in Gandhi Park in Cuddalore Corporation on Friday, an official release said.

Born in 1890 in Cuddalore Old Town, she was a patriot since her childhood and went to prison after she taking part in the freedom struggle. She also took part in the Civil Disobedience Movement. Anjalai Ammal was in prison when she was pregnant and was released for her delivery. Her daughter too took part in the freedom struggle when she was nine-years old and was sent to jail, an official release said.

Anjalai Ammal sold her properties for the freedom struggle and was active in her struggle, even while in poverty. Despite being prevented, Anjalai Ammal managed to meet Mahatma Gandhi when he visited Cuddalore, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.