Stalin to unveil statue of freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal

October 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has installed a statue of freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal in Cuddalore, who took part in the non-cooperation movement against the British led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to virtually unveil the statue installed in Gandhi Park in Cuddalore Corporation on Friday, an official release said.

Born in 1890 in Cuddalore Old Town, she was a patriot since her childhood and went to prison after she taking part in the freedom struggle. She also took part in the Civil Disobedience Movement. Anjalai Ammal was in prison when she was pregnant and was released for her delivery. Her daughter too took part in the freedom struggle when she was nine-years old and was sent to jail, an official release said.

Anjalai Ammal sold her properties for the freedom struggle and was active in her struggle, even while in poverty. Despite being prevented, Anjalai Ammal managed to meet Mahatma Gandhi when he visited Cuddalore, it said.