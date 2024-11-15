Stalin to unveil foundation stone for footwear manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹1,000 crore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to unveil the foundation stone for a footwear manufacturing unit that is to be set up with an investment of ₹1,000 crore in SIPCOT industrial complex at Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district on Friday. The unit is expected to provide jobs for over 15,000 people.

During his visit to Ariyalur district on Friday, the CM is also set to launch the second phase of Uttachathai Uruthi Sei, a nutritional intervention programme for malnourished babies and their mothers. The event is scheduled in an Anganwadi centre at Varanavasi in Tirumanur panchayat union.

In another event, Mr. Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate 507 development projects implemented at a total cost of ₹88 crore and would also unveil foundation stone for 53 new projects that are to be implemented at a total cost of ₹120 crore. He would also launch welfare measures to the tune of ₹174 crore that are set to benefit over 21,800 people.

