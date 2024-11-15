 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin to unveil foundation stone for footwear manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹1,000 crore

Published - November 15, 2024 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to unveil the foundation stone for a footwear manufacturing unit that is to be set up with an investment of ₹1,000 crore in SIPCOT industrial complex at Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district on Friday. The unit is expected to provide jobs for over 15,000 people.

During his visit to Ariyalur district on Friday, the CM is also set to launch the second phase of Uttachathai Uruthi Sei, a nutritional intervention programme for malnourished babies and their mothers. The event is scheduled in an Anganwadi centre at Varanavasi in Tirumanur panchayat union.

In another event, Mr. Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate 507 development projects implemented at a total cost of ₹88 crore and would also unveil foundation stone for 53 new projects that are to be implemented at a total cost of ₹120 crore. He would also launch welfare measures to the tune of ₹174 crore that are set to benefit over 21,800 people.

Published - November 15, 2024 12:40 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.