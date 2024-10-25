Stalin to undertake district-wise field inspection of government programmes from November

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin is set to undertake a district-wise inspection of all the welfare programmes being implemented by the Tamil Nadu government. He will commence the review in Coimbatore on November 5 and later proceed to other districts.

“I will commence the inspection in Coimbatore on November 5 to fulfil the hope of the people of Tamil Nadu that the Dravidian model of governance will implement all its welfare programmes,” Mr. Stalin said.

He made the announcement in a letter to party members. “After completing the field inspection of the welfare programmes being implemented by the government in the respective districts, I will also review the party functions,” the DMK president said.

Earlier this month, Mr. Stalin visited Namakkal, where he inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, constructed at a cost of ₹19.50 crore, and distributed welfare aid worth ₹146.56 crore.

Acting on his advice, many Ministers had submitted department-specific and district-wise reports, he said.

Referring to the heavy rain received by Chennai and its neighbouring districts recently, Mr. Stalin said that he and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had visited the affected areas and coordinated relief efforts.

In a separate announcement, the DMK has called for a meeting of constituency-wise observers at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on October 28. Mr. Stalin is scheduled to chair the meeting of the observers who have been appointed to prepare for the 2026 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the DMK’s student wing secretary, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, has called for a meeting of office-bearers in Karur on November 9. Minister V. Senthilbalaji and student wing president R. Rajiv Gandhi are among those expected to take part.

