Stalin to release 10-year vision statement for Tamil Nadu in Tiruchi

The DMK president said the vision statement’s aim was to secure first place for TN in all sectors in the next decade

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said he would release a 10-year vision statement for Tamil Nadu at the party conference in Tiruchi on March 7.

Addressing the media on the occasion of his birthday in Chennai, Mr Stalin said the vision statement had been drafted to secure a first place for Tamil Nadu in all sectors in the next 10 years. “I have defined the goals to be achieved in 10 years in every sector,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the vision statement had been prepared based on the interaction with senior party leaders, neutral personalities, experts and scholars from various areas. “We have decided to take the vision statement to the knowledge of 2 crore families in 20 days. The headquarters of the party will reveal, in detail, the vision statement and how it will be announced in Tiruchi,” he explained.

Mr. Stalin said he and his party leaders had already launched the campaign for the election and are holding talks with leaders of the alliance partners for seat-sharing. “We are also preparing the election manifesto,” he said.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amist Shah’s assertion that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was functioning like a double engine, Mr. Stalin said the DMK was not bothered about such claims. “He held the hands of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam who have indulged in corruption, commission and collection. People in the country know who is standing by corrupt leaders,” he charged.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK’s manifesto would come up with plans to overcome the debt faced by the State.